How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, March 2
Published 8:50 pm Saturday, March 1, 2025
Sunday’s college basketball slate includes 15 games with a ranked team in action. Among those contests is the Kentucky Wildcats playing the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 9 NC State Wolfpack at SMU Mustangs
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 25 Louisville Cardinals at No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Georgia Bulldogs at No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Marquette Golden Eagles at No. 5 UConn Huskies
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
Florida Gators at No. 1 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Virginia Cavaliers at No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CW
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 20 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 21 Oklahoma State Cowgirls at Kansas Jayhawks
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 14 Kansas State Wildcats at Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Ole Miss Rebels at No. 7 LSU Tigers
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 19 Maryland Terrapins
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 16 Duke Blue Devils at No. 24 Florida State Seminoles
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 10 TCU Horned Frogs at No. 17 Baylor Bears
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Villanova Wildcats at No. 22 Creighton Bluejays
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
id: