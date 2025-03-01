How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 1 Published 3:58 am Saturday, March 1, 2025

The San Antonio Spurs (24-33) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Memphis Grizzlies (38-21) on March 1, 2025 at FedExForum.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Saturday, March 1, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 1, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: FDSSE, KENS

FDSSE, KENS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Grizzlies Stats Insights

This season, the Grizzlies have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 46.4% of shots the Spurs’ opponents have knocked down.

Memphis is 31-9 when it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 13th.

The Grizzlies score 123.1 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 114.5 the Spurs give up.

Memphis has a 35-8 record when scoring more than 114.5 points.

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs have shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.

This season, San Antonio has a 20-10 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.3% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 15th.

The Spurs put up an average of 112.4 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 116.5 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.

San Antonio is 15-1 when it scores more than 116.5 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Grizzlies are averaging 1.8 more points per game (124) than they are on the road (122.2).

Memphis is allowing 113.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 6.1 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (119.5).

When it comes to total three-pointers made, the Grizzlies have played better in home games this year, draining 14 per game, compared to 13.8 away from home. Meanwhile, they’ve put up a 36.9% three-point percentage in home games and a 37% mark in away games.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

At home the Spurs are better offensively, averaging 114.6 points per game, compared to 110.3 away. But they’re not as good defensively, allowing 115.4 points per game at home, and 113.6 away.

In 2024-25 San Antonio is conceding 1.8 more points per game at home (115.4) than away (113.6).

The Spurs pick up 1.3 more assists per game at home (29.5) than away (28.2).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Gregory Jackson Day-To-Day Eye Zyon Pullin Day-To-Day Knee

Spurs Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jeremy Sochan Day-To-Day Head Charles Bassey Out Knee Victor Wembanyama Out For Season Illness

id: