How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, March 2

Published 7:49 pm Saturday, March 1, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Sunday college basketball schedule includes eight games with an SEC team on the court. Among those contests is the Kentucky Wildcats taking on the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Today’s SEC Games

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers

Florida Gators at No. 1 Texas Longhorns

No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks

No. 20 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners

  • Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers

  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Vanderbilt Commodores at Missouri Tigers

  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Arkansas Razorbacks at Texas A&M Aggies

  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Ole Miss Rebels at No. 7 LSU Tigers

