How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, March 2
Published 7:49 pm Saturday, March 1, 2025
The Sunday college basketball schedule includes eight games with an SEC team on the court. Among those contests is the Kentucky Wildcats taking on the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Today’s SEC Games
Georgia Bulldogs at No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Florida Gators at No. 1 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 20 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Mississippi State Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Vanderbilt Commodores at Missouri Tigers
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Arkansas Razorbacks at Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Ole Miss Rebels at No. 7 LSU Tigers
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
