How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, March 1

Published 12:43 am Saturday, March 1, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Tennessee Volunteers is one of eight games on Saturday’s college basketball schedule that has an SEC team in play.

Today’s SEC Games

Arkansas Razorbacks at South Carolina Gamecocks

No. 1 Auburn Tigers at No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats

Oklahoma Sooners at Ole Miss Rebels

LSU Tigers at No. 24 Mississippi State Bulldogs

No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers

No. 14 Missouri Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores

Georgia Bulldogs at Texas Longhorns

No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 3 Florida Gators

