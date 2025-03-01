How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma on TV or Live Stream – March 1 Published 4:41 am Saturday, March 1, 2025

The Oklahoma Sooners (17-11, 4-11 SEC) travel to face the Ole Miss Rebels (19-9, 8-7 SEC) after losing four consecutive road games. It begins at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Saturday, March 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN2

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Sooners have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

Ole Miss has a 12-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Sooners are the 321st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Rebels sit at 304th.

The Rebels score 77.5 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 73.8 the Sooners give up.

When Ole Miss totals more than 73.8 points, it is 12-5.

Oklahoma Stats Insights

The Sooners’ 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

Oklahoma has put together a 15-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Sooners are the 321st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels sit at 319th.

The Sooners’ 77.9 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 70.5 the Rebels give up to opponents.

Oklahoma has a 14-4 record when allowing fewer than 77.5 points.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison

Ole Miss is scoring 77.5 points per game in home games. On the road, it is averaging 75.1 points per contest.

The Rebels surrender 66.2 points per game at home this season, compared to 76.8 in away games.

In terms of total threes made, Ole Miss has fared better in home games this season, draining 8.6 per game, compared to 7.7 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it has produced a 33.9% three-point percentage at home and a 34.2% mark away from home.

Oklahoma Home & Away Comparison

At home Oklahoma is putting up 82.4 points per game, 16 more than it is averaging on the road (66.4).

The Sooners are conceding fewer points at home (69.8 per game) than away (83).

Oklahoma sinks more 3-pointers at home (9 per game) than away (6.9). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.8%) than away (31.2%).

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/15/2025 Mississippi State L 81-71 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 2/22/2025 @ Vanderbilt L 77-72 Memorial Gymnasium 2/26/2025 @ Auburn L 106-76 Neville Arena 3/1/2025 Oklahoma Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 3/5/2025 Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 3/8/2025 @ Florida – Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center

Oklahoma Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/18/2025 @ Florida L 85-63 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center 2/22/2025 Mississippi State W 93-87 Lloyd Noble Center 2/26/2025 Kentucky L 83-82 Lloyd Noble Center 3/1/2025 @ Ole Miss Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 3/5/2025 Missouri – Lloyd Noble Center 3/8/2025 @ Texas – Moody Center

