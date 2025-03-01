How to Watch Memphis vs. Tulsa Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – March 1 Published 3:49 am Saturday, March 1, 2025

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (15-13) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Memphis Tigers (7-20) on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at Elma Roane Fieldhouse. It airs at 3 p.m. ET.

Memphis vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Saturday, March 1, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 1, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis 2024-25 Stats

Offensively the Golden Hurricane are the 130th-ranked team in the nation (67.6 points per game). Defensively they are 193rd (65 points conceded per game).

Memphis ranks eighth-worst in college basketball with 37.4 rebounds allowed per contest. Meanwhile, it is pulling down 32.1 boards per game (170th-ranked in college basketball).

The Golden Hurricane are 148th in college basketball in assists (13.6 per game) in 2024-25.

Memphis is averaging 15.7 turnovers per game (206th-ranked in college basketball). It is forcing 14.3 turnovers per contest (245th-ranked).

At 7.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc, the Golden Hurricane are 62nd and 198th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Memphis is allowing 6 treys per game (183rd-ranked in college basketball). It is allowing opposing teams to shoot 30.1% (135th-ranked) from three-point land.

In 2024-25, the Golden Hurricane have taken 57.9% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 42.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 66.9% of the Golden Hurricane’s buckets have been 2-pointers, and 33.1% have been 3-pointers.

Tulsa 2024-25 Stats

The Golden Hurricane put up 67.6 points per game and allow 65, making them 130th in the nation offensively and 193rd defensively.

With 32.8 rebounds per game and 34.6 rebounds conceded, Tulsa is 142nd and 301st in the nation, respectively.

The Golden Hurricane are 148th in the nation in assists (13.6 per game) in 2024-25.

In 2024-25, Tulsa is 168th in the country in turnovers committed (15.1 per game) and 72nd in turnovers forced (17.5).

Beyond the arc, the Golden Hurricane are 62nd in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (7.6). They are 198th in 3-point percentage at 30.9%.

Tulsa gives up 5.9 3-pointers per game and concedes 31.9% from beyond the arc, ranking 169th and 233rd, respectively, in the nation.

The Golden Hurricane attempt 57.9% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 42.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 66.9% of the Golden Hurricane’s baskets are 2-pointers, and 33.1% are 3-pointers.

Memphis’ Top Players

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM TI’lan Boler 27 17 3 0.9 0.7 0.5 2.3 DeeDee Hagemann 14 11.9 2.1 6 1.6 0.1 1.2 Alasia Smith 27 11.7 8.9 1.9 2.3 1.3 0.5 Hannah Riddick 4 11.5 8 0.8 0.5 0.3 0 Tanyuel 27 10.6 4.4 3 1.2 0.1 1

Tulsa’s Top Players

Golden Hurricane Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Delanie Crawford 28 16.8 5.4 2.3 1.4 0.3 2.3 Elise Hill 21 11 3 2.1 1.5 0.1 2 Mady Cartwright 27 10.3 3.8 1.9 1.4 0.3 1 Hadley Periman 25 8.3 8.6 2.1 1.5 1.9 1.1 Paige Bradley 23 8 4.4 1.7 1.1 0.1 0.9

Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule

March 1 vs. Tulsa at 3 p.m. ET

March 4 at Florida Atlantic at 7 p.m. ET

Tulsa’s Upcoming Schedule

March 1 at Memphis at 3 p.m. ET

March 4 at Wichita State at 7 p.m. ET

