How to Watch Memphis vs. Tulsa Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – March 1
Published 3:49 am Saturday, March 1, 2025
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (15-13) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Memphis Tigers (7-20) on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at Elma Roane Fieldhouse. It airs at 3 p.m. ET.
Memphis vs. Tulsa Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 1, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee
Memphis 2024-25 Stats
- Offensively the Golden Hurricane are the 130th-ranked team in the nation (67.6 points per game). Defensively they are 193rd (65 points conceded per game).
- Memphis ranks eighth-worst in college basketball with 37.4 rebounds allowed per contest. Meanwhile, it is pulling down 32.1 boards per game (170th-ranked in college basketball).
- The Golden Hurricane are 148th in college basketball in assists (13.6 per game) in 2024-25.
- Memphis is averaging 15.7 turnovers per game (206th-ranked in college basketball). It is forcing 14.3 turnovers per contest (245th-ranked).
- At 7.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc, the Golden Hurricane are 62nd and 198th in the country, respectively, in those categories.
- Memphis is allowing 6 treys per game (183rd-ranked in college basketball). It is allowing opposing teams to shoot 30.1% (135th-ranked) from three-point land.
- In 2024-25, the Golden Hurricane have taken 57.9% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 42.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 66.9% of the Golden Hurricane’s buckets have been 2-pointers, and 33.1% have been 3-pointers.
Tulsa 2024-25 Stats
- The Golden Hurricane put up 67.6 points per game and allow 65, making them 130th in the nation offensively and 193rd defensively.
- With 32.8 rebounds per game and 34.6 rebounds conceded, Tulsa is 142nd and 301st in the nation, respectively.
- The Golden Hurricane are 148th in the nation in assists (13.6 per game) in 2024-25.
- In 2024-25, Tulsa is 168th in the country in turnovers committed (15.1 per game) and 72nd in turnovers forced (17.5).
- Beyond the arc, the Golden Hurricane are 62nd in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (7.6). They are 198th in 3-point percentage at 30.9%.
- Tulsa gives up 5.9 3-pointers per game and concedes 31.9% from beyond the arc, ranking 169th and 233rd, respectively, in the nation.
- The Golden Hurricane attempt 57.9% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 42.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 66.9% of the Golden Hurricane’s baskets are 2-pointers, and 33.1% are 3-pointers.
Memphis’ Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|TI’lan Boler
|27
|17
|3
|0.9
|0.7
|0.5
|2.3
|DeeDee Hagemann
|14
|11.9
|2.1
|6
|1.6
|0.1
|1.2
|Alasia Smith
|27
|11.7
|8.9
|1.9
|2.3
|1.3
|0.5
|Hannah Riddick
|4
|11.5
|8
|0.8
|0.5
|0.3
|0
|Tanyuel
|27
|10.6
|4.4
|3
|1.2
|0.1
|1
Tulsa’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Delanie Crawford
|28
|16.8
|5.4
|2.3
|1.4
|0.3
|2.3
|Elise Hill
|21
|11
|3
|2.1
|1.5
|0.1
|2
|Mady Cartwright
|27
|10.3
|3.8
|1.9
|1.4
|0.3
|1
|Hadley Periman
|25
|8.3
|8.6
|2.1
|1.5
|1.9
|1.1
|Paige Bradley
|23
|8
|4.4
|1.7
|1.1
|0.1
|0.9
Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule
- March 1 vs. Tulsa at 3 p.m. ET
- March 4 at Florida Atlantic at 7 p.m. ET
Tulsa’s Upcoming Schedule
- March 1 at Memphis at 3 p.m. ET
- March 4 at Wichita State at 7 p.m. ET
