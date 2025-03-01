How to Pick the Rangers vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – March 2 Published 3:46 pm Saturday, March 1, 2025

Looking to put some money on the upcoming game (Sunday at 7 p.m. ET) between the New York Rangers and the Nashville Predators at Madison Square Garden? Below, we offer our best bets, along with our picks and projections for this matchup.

Rangers vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Push (model projecting 6 goals)

This season, 32 of New York’s 59 games have gone over Sunday’s over/under of 6 goals.

There have been 27 Nashville games with over 6 goals this season.

These two teams combine for 5.6 goals per game, 0.4299999999999997 less than the total set for this contest.

The 6.4 goals per game these two teams are giving up on average are 0.4 more than the over/under for this contest.

Moneyline Pick

Rangers Moneyline: -181

The Rangers are 23-16 when favored on the moneyline this season.

New York is 12-5 (victorious in 70.6% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -181 or shorter.

Based on the moneyline in this contest, the Rangers’ implied win probability is 64.4%.

Predators Moneyline: +150

In 24 games as an underdog on the moneyline, Nashville has secured the upset six times.

The Predators have a single victory in matches with moneyline odds of +150 or longer (in three chances).

Nashville’s implied probability to win is 40.0% based on the moneyline odds.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

New York 4, Nashville 2

Rangers Points Leaders

With 23 goals and 35 assists this season, Artemi Panarin is one of New York’s top contributors (58 points).

Having scored five goals and adding 43 assists, Adam Fox is an important piece of the offense for New York through 58 games.

New York’s offensive effort is aided by Jonathan Tanner Miller’s 48 points. He’s contributed 31 assists.

As New York’s top goalie, Igor Shesterkin has recorded 20 wins and 21 losses this season while giving up 119 goals with 1118 saves.

Predators Points Leaders

Nashville’s Filip Forsberg has totaled 32 assists and 22 goals in 59 games, good for 54 points.

Jonathan Marchessault has made a big impact for Nashville this season with 46 points, thanks to 18 goals and 28 assists.

Roman Josi has nine goals and 29 assists for New York.

Nashville’s Juuse Saros is 13-25-6 this season, amassing 1122 saves and allowing 128 goals (3.0 goals against average) with an .898 save percentage (38th in the league).

Rangers’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 2/23/2025 Penguins W 5-3 Away -151 2/25/2025 Islanders W 5-1 Away -119 2/28/2025 Maple Leafs L 3-2 Home -102 3/2/2025 Predators – Home -181 3/3/2025 Islanders – Home – 3/5/2025 Capitals – Home – 3/8/2025 Senators – Away –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 2/25/2025 Panthers L 4-1 Home +135 2/27/2025 Jets W 2-1 Home +115 3/1/2025 Islanders L 7-4 Away +130 3/2/2025 Rangers – Away +150 3/4/2025 Bruins – Away – 3/6/2025 Kraken – Home – 3/8/2025 Blackhawks – Home –

New York vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Sunday, March 2, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

How to watch on TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

