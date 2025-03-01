Grizzlies vs. Spurs Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – March 1 Published 7:16 am Saturday, March 1, 2025

The San Antonio Spurs (24-33) are underdogs (by 9.5 points) to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (38-21) on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE and KENS

FDSSE and KENS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction:

Grizzlies 123 – Spurs 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 9.5)

Grizzlies (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-11.8)

Grizzlies (-11.8) Pick OU: Under (242.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 233.3

The Spurs (24-33-0 ATS) have covered the spread 59.3% of the time, 17.2% less often than the Grizzlies (35-24-0) this year.

As a 9.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Memphis is 8-2 against the spread compared to the 2-1 ATS record San Antonio puts up as a 9.5-point underdog.

When it comes to going over the total in 2024-25, Memphis does it better (62.7% of the time) than San Antonio (52.6%).

The Grizzlies have a .769 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (30-9) this season while the Spurs have a .282 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (11-28).

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies sport a top-five offense this year, ranking best in the league with 123.1 points per game. At the other end of the court, they rank 25th with 116.5 points allowed per contest.

Memphis ranks second-best in the NBA by averaging 47.7 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 12th in the league (43.4 allowed per contest).

The Grizzlies have been one of the top teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are averaging 29 per game (third-best in NBA).

Memphis has struggled in terms of turnovers this season, ranking second-worst in the NBA with 15.7 turnovers per game. On the other hand, it ranks fifth-best in the league with 15 forced turnovers per game.

With 13.9 threes per game, the Grizzlies are 11th in the NBA. They own a 36.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks 10th in the league.

Spurs Performance Insights

In 2024-25, the Spurs are 18th in the NBA on offense (112.4 points scored per game) and 19th on defense (114.5 points conceded).

In 2024-25, San Antonio is 13th in the league in rebounds (44.7 per game) and third-worst in rebounds conceded (46.9).

This season the Spurs are ranked sixth in the league in assists at 28.9 per game.

San Antonio is 15th in the league in turnovers per game (13.5) and 21st in turnovers forced (13).

Beyond the arc, the Spurs are 12th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (13.6). They are 25th in 3-point percentage at 34.5%.

