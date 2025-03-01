Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers Tickets Available – Friday, March 14
Published 4:33 am Saturday, March 1, 2025
On Friday, March 14, 2025, the Memphis Grizzlies (38-21) face the Cleveland Cavaliers (49-10) at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSE and FDSOH.
Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Friday, March 14, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSOH
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
- Favorite: –
Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers 2024-25 Stats
|Grizzlies
|Cavaliers
|123.1
|Points Avg.
|122.9
|116.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.3
|48.3%
|Field Goal %
|49.8%
|36.9%
|Three Point %
|39.4%
Grizzlies’ Top Players
- Jaren Jackson Jr. has put up 22.8 points, six rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Grizzlies.
- Zach Edey adds 9.1 points, 0.9 assists and 7.8 rebounds per contest, while Ja Morant contributes with 20.9 points, 7.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds a game.
- Jaylen Wells is the top active three-point shooter for the Grizzlies, connecting on 1.9 per game.
- Jackson grabs 1.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.
Cavaliers’ Top Players
- Donovan Mitchell tallies 24.3 points per game. He also adds 4.3 rebounds per outing and 4.8 assists per contest.
- This season, Jarrett Allen has a statline of 13.4 points, 1.9 assists and 10.2 rebounds per game.
- In addition, Darius Garland contributes with 21.3 points, 6.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.
- Mitchell knocks down 3.6 threes per game.
- The Cavaliers’ defensive efforts get a lift from Mitchell (1.3 steals per game) and Evan Mobley (1.6 blocks per game).
Grizzlies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|3/5
|Thunder
|–
|Home
|–
|3/7
|Mavericks
|–
|Away
|–
|3/9
|Pelicans
|–
|Away
|–
|3/10
|Suns
|–
|Home
|–
|3/12
|Jazz
|–
|Home
|–
|3/14
|Cavaliers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/15
|Heat
|–
|Home
|–
|3/17
|Kings
|–
|Away
|–
|3/19
|Trail Blazers
|–
|Away
|–
|3/21
|Clippers
|–
|Away
|–
|3/25
|Jazz
|–
|Away
|–
Cavaliers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|3/4
|Bulls
|–
|Away
|–
|3/5
|Heat
|–
|Home
|–
|3/7
|Hornets
|–
|Away
|–
|3/9
|Bucks
|–
|Away
|–
|3/11
|Nets
|–
|Home
|–
|3/14
|Grizzlies
|–
|Away
|–
|3/16
|Magic
|–
|Home
|–
|3/18
|Clippers
|–
|Away
|–
|3/19
|Kings
|–
|Away
|–
|3/21
|Suns
|–
|Away
|–
|3/23
|Jazz
|–
|Away
|–
