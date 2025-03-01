Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers Tickets Available – Friday, March 14 Published 4:33 am Saturday, March 1, 2025

On Friday, March 14, 2025, the Memphis Grizzlies (38-21) face the Cleveland Cavaliers (49-10) at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSE and FDSOH.

Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Tickets

Date: Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSOH

FDSSE and FDSOH Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Favorite: –

Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers 2024-25 Stats

Grizzlies Cavaliers 123.1 Points Avg. 122.9 116.5 Points Allowed Avg. 111.3 48.3% Field Goal % 49.8% 36.9% Three Point % 39.4%

Grizzlies’ Top Players

Jaren Jackson Jr. has put up 22.8 points, six rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Grizzlies.

Zach Edey adds 9.1 points, 0.9 assists and 7.8 rebounds per contest, while Ja Morant contributes with 20.9 points, 7.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds a game.

Jaylen Wells is the top active three-point shooter for the Grizzlies, connecting on 1.9 per game.

Jackson grabs 1.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.

Cavaliers’ Top Players

Donovan Mitchell tallies 24.3 points per game. He also adds 4.3 rebounds per outing and 4.8 assists per contest.

This season, Jarrett Allen has a statline of 13.4 points, 1.9 assists and 10.2 rebounds per game.

In addition, Darius Garland contributes with 21.3 points, 6.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Mitchell knocks down 3.6 threes per game.

The Cavaliers’ defensive efforts get a lift from Mitchell (1.3 steals per game) and Evan Mobley (1.6 blocks per game).

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 3/5 Thunder – Home – 3/7 Mavericks – Away – 3/9 Pelicans – Away – 3/10 Suns – Home – 3/12 Jazz – Home – 3/14 Cavaliers – Home – 3/15 Heat – Home – 3/17 Kings – Away – 3/19 Trail Blazers – Away – 3/21 Clippers – Away – 3/25 Jazz – Away –

Cavaliers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 3/4 Bulls – Away – 3/5 Heat – Home – 3/7 Hornets – Away – 3/9 Bucks – Away – 3/11 Nets – Home – 3/14 Grizzlies – Away – 3/16 Magic – Home – 3/18 Clippers – Away – 3/19 Kings – Away – 3/21 Suns – Away – 3/23 Jazz – Away –

