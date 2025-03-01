College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, March 2
Published 8:47 pm Saturday, March 1, 2025
The AAC college basketball lineup on Sunday, which includes the Memphis Tigers squaring off against the UAB Blazers, is not one to miss — scroll down for picks against the spread.
AAC Picks ATS Today
Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Pick: East Carolina -9 vs. Charlotte
- Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at East Carolina Pirates
- Projected Favorite & Spread: East Carolina by 10.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: East Carolina -9
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Date: March 2
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: South Florida +2.5 vs. Florida Atlantic
- Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at South Florida Bulls
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida Atlantic by 2.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida Atlantic -2.5
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Date: March 2
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Memphis -2.5 vs. UAB
- Matchup: Memphis Tigers at UAB Blazers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Memphis by 5.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Memphis -2.5
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Date: March 2
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: UTSA +1.5 vs. Rice
- Matchup: Rice Owls at UTSA Roadrunners
- Projected Favorite & Spread: UTSA by 1.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Rice -1.5
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Date: March 2
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
