College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, March 2 Published 8:47 pm Saturday, March 1, 2025

The AAC college basketball lineup on Sunday, which includes the Memphis Tigers squaring off against the UAB Blazers, is not one to miss — scroll down for picks against the spread.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: East Carolina -9 vs. Charlotte

Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at East Carolina Pirates

Projected Favorite & Spread: East Carolina by 10.3 points

East Carolina by 10.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: East Carolina -9

East Carolina -9 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Date: March 2

March 2 TV Channel: ESPNU

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: South Florida +2.5 vs. Florida Atlantic

Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at South Florida Bulls

Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida Atlantic by 2.3 points

Florida Atlantic by 2.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Florida Atlantic -2.5

Florida Atlantic -2.5 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Date: March 2

March 2 TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Memphis -2.5 vs. UAB

Matchup: Memphis Tigers at UAB Blazers

Projected Favorite & Spread: Memphis by 5.2 points

Memphis by 5.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Memphis -2.5

Memphis -2.5 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Date: March 2

March 2 TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: UTSA +1.5 vs. Rice

Matchup: Rice Owls at UTSA Roadrunners

Projected Favorite & Spread: UTSA by 1.2 points

UTSA by 1.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Rice -1.5

Rice -1.5 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Date: March 2

March 2 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

id: