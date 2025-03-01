Buy Tickets for New York Islanders vs. Nashville Predators on March 1
Published 4:51 am Saturday, March 1, 2025
When the New York Islanders face the Nashville Predators at UBS Arena on Saturday (beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET), Bo Horvat and Jonathan Marchessault should be among the best players to watch.
Islanders vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, March 1
- Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Favorite: Islanders (-136)
- Total: 5.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Players to Watch
|Islanders Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Anders Lee
|58
|24
|18
|42
|Bo Horvat
|57
|18
|23
|41
|Kyle Palmieri
|58
|18
|21
|39
|Brock Nelson
|58
|17
|21
|38
|Simon Holmstrom
|51
|14
|16
|30
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|58
|22
|32
|54
|Jonathan Marchessault
|58
|18
|28
|46
|Roman Josi
|53
|9
|29
|38
|Ryan O’Reilly
|55
|14
|21
|35
|Steven Stamkos
|58
|17
|15
|32
Islanders vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Islanders’ 2.7 average goals per game add up to 156 total, which makes them the 28th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- New York is ranked 12th in total goals against, giving up 3.0 goals per game (171 total) in league action.
- The Islanders’ offense has the league’s 32nd-ranked power-play conversion rate (11.11%).
- The Predators’ 148 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 31st in the league.
- Nashville has conceded 190 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 23rd.
- The Predators’ power-play conversion rate (20.61%) ranks 20th in the league.
