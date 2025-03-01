Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Sunday, March 2 Published 8:17 am Saturday, March 1, 2025

Sunday’s college basketball schedule has several interesting games, including a matchup between the North Florida Ospreys and the Austin Peay Governors, and there are our best bets against the spread for two games below.

Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS

ATS Pick: North Florida -1.5 vs. Austin Peay Matchup: North Florida Ospreys vs. Austin Peay Governors

North Florida Ospreys vs. Austin Peay Governors Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: March 2

March 2 Computer Projection: North Florida by 2.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)

North Florida by 2.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM) Spread: North Florida (-1.5)

North Florida (-1.5) TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ ATS Pick: Central Arkansas +1.5 vs. Stetson Matchup: Central Arkansas Bears vs. Stetson Hatters

Central Arkansas Bears vs. Stetson Hatters Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: March 2

March 2 Computer Projection: Stetson by 1.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)

Stetson by 1.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM) Spread: Stetson (-1.5)

Stetson (-1.5) TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

