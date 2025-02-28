Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Islanders on March 1? Published 5:52 pm Friday, February 28, 2025

Can we count on Steven Stamkos finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators clash with the New York Islanders at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

Stamkos has scored in 15 of 58 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.

On the power play he has nine goals, plus five assists.

Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 14.0%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 171 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/27/2025 Jets 0 0 0 17:37 Home W 2-1 2/25/2025 Panthers 0 0 0 18:27 Home L 4-1 2/23/2025 Devils 0 0 0 21:22 Home L 5-0 2/22/2025 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:34 Home W 2-1 2/8/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 16:03 Home W 6-4 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:44 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 0 0 0 14:20 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 15:09 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 17:39 Home L 3-1

Predators vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

