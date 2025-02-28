Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Islanders on March 1? Published 5:52 pm Friday, February 28, 2025

Can we count on Jonathan Marchessault finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators take on the New York Islanders at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in 16 of 58 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.

He has four goals on the power play, and also 13 assists.

He has a 10.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 171 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/27/2025 Jets 0 0 0 18:11 Home W 2-1 2/25/2025 Panthers 0 0 0 18:48 Home L 4-1 2/23/2025 Devils 0 0 0 20:22 Home L 5-0 2/22/2025 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:47 Home W 2-1 2/8/2025 Sabres 4 1 3 18:10 Home W 6-4 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:00 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 1 1 0 16:11 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Home L 3-1

Predators vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

