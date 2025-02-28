Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Islanders on March 1?
Published 5:52 pm Friday, February 28, 2025
Can we count on Jonathan Marchessault finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators take on the New York Islanders at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Islanders?
Email newsletter signup
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Marchessault stats and insights
- Marchessault has scored in 16 of 58 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.
- He has four goals on the power play, and also 13 assists.
- He has a 10.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have conceded 171 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Marchessault recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|2/27/2025
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:11
|Home
|W 2-1
|2/25/2025
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:48
|Home
|L 4-1
|2/23/2025
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|20:22
|Home
|L 5-0
|2/22/2025
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|18:47
|Home
|W 2-1
|2/8/2025
|Sabres
|4
|1
|3
|18:10
|Home
|W 6-4
|2/7/2025
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|18:00
|Away
|L 6-2
|2/3/2025
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|16:11
|Home
|L 5-2
|2/1/2025
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:16
|Away
|L 3-0
|1/31/2025
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Away
|L 4-3
|1/29/2025
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Home
|L 3-1
Predators vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Saturday, March 1, 2025
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.