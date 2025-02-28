Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Islanders on March 1? Published 5:52 pm Friday, February 28, 2025

When the Nashville Predators face off against the New York Islanders on Saturday at 12:30 PM ET, will Filip Forsberg score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Islanders?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Forsberg stats and insights

In 18 of 58 games this season, Forsberg has scored — and four times he scored multiple goals.

He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated seven goals and 11 assists.

Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 10.6%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 171 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/27/2025 Jets 1 1 0 19:40 Home W 2-1 2/25/2025 Panthers 0 0 0 16:26 Home L 4-1 2/23/2025 Devils 0 0 0 20:35 Home L 5-0 2/22/2025 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:03 Home W 2-1 2/8/2025 Sabres 2 2 0 18:08 Home W 6-4 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:58 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 2 1 1 19:22 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 16:52 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 18:20 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 19:49 Home L 3-1

Predators vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: