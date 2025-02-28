Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – March 1 Published 4:48 pm Friday, February 28, 2025

Saturday’s game that pits the Ole Miss Rebels (19-9, 8-7 SEC) against the Oklahoma Sooners (17-11, 4-11 SEC) at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss has a projected final score of 79-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Ole Miss, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 2 p.m. ET on March 1.

According to our computer prediction, Ole Miss is projected to cover the point spread (7.5) against Oklahoma. The two teams are projected to fall short of the 152.5 total.

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss Line: Ole Miss -7.5

Ole Miss -7.5 Point total: 152.5

152.5 Moneyline (to win): Ole Miss -350, Oklahoma +275

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction:

Ole Miss 79, Oklahoma 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma

Pick ATS: Ole Miss (-7.5)

Ole Miss (-7.5) Pick OU: Under (152.5)

Ole Miss has compiled a 14-14-0 record against the spread this season, while Oklahoma is 13-15-0. The Rebels have gone over the point total in 13 games, while Sooners games have gone over 16 times. The two teams average 155.4 points per game, 2.9 more points than this matchup’s total. Ole Miss has a 1-9 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over the last 10 contests. Oklahoma has gone 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels have a +196 scoring differential, topping opponents by seven points per game. They’re putting up 77.5 points per game to rank 85th in college basketball and are giving up 70.5 per outing to rank 139th in college basketball.

Ole Miss loses the rebound battle by 3.6 boards on average. It records 29.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 304th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 33.4 per outing.

Ole Miss connects on 8.6 three-pointers per game (87th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.7 on average.

The Rebels rank 82nd in college basketball by averaging 99.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 118th in college basketball, allowing 90.8 points per 100 possessions.

Ole Miss has committed 5.3 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 8.5 (third in college basketball play) while forcing 13.8 (35th in college basketball).

Oklahoma Performance Insights

The Sooners have a +114 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.1 points per game. They’re putting up 77.9 points per game, 82nd in college basketball, and are giving up 73.8 per contest to rank 239th in college basketball.

Oklahoma averages 29.5 rebounds per game (321st in college basketball) while allowing 30.8 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.3 boards per game.

Oklahoma hits 8.5 three-pointers per game (94th in college basketball) while shooting 36.3% from deep (63rd in college basketball). It is making 1.2 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.3 per game at 29.9%.

Oklahoma and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Sooners commit 11.8 per game (242nd in college basketball) and force 12.6 (78th in college basketball).

