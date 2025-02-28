NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, March 1
Published 9:26 pm Friday, February 28, 2025
Today’s NBA lineup features top teams in action. Among the contests is the Brooklyn Nets taking on the Detroit Pistons.
Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for each of the important matchups today below.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – March 1
Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards
- Spread: Hornets -3.5
- Spread Pick: Hornets (Projected to win by 6.7 points)
- Total: 220.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: FDSSE and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: FDSDET and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: FDSSE and KENS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings
- Spread: Rockets -4.5
- Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 6.7 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.0 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Spread: Bucks -2.5
- Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 3.6 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: KFAA, FDSWI, and WMLW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors
- Spread: Warriors -7.5
- Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 4.5 points)
- Total: 225.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
