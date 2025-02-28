March 1 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 7:21 pm Friday, February 28, 2025

Today’s NHL schedule has several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Washington Capitals.

You can find information on live coverage of today’s NHL action right here.

How to Watch March 1 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Nashville Predators @ New York Islanders 12:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Tampa Bay Lightning @ Washington Capitals 12:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Calgary Flames @ Florida Panthers 3 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Boston Bruins @ Pittsburgh Penguins 3 p.m. ET ABC Fubo Detroit Red Wings @ Columbus Blue Jackets 6 p.m. ET ESPN Fubo San Jose Sharks @ Ottawa Senators 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Montreal Canadiens @ Buffalo Sabres 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Edmonton Oilers @ Carolina Hurricanes 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Philadelphia Flyers @ Winnipeg Jets 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Los Angeles Kings @ St. Louis Blues 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New Jersey Devils @ Utah Hockey Club 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vancouver Canucks @ Seattle Kraken 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Chicago Blackhawks @ Anaheim Ducks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

