March 1 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 7:21 pm Friday, February 28, 2025
Today’s NHL schedule has several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Washington Capitals.
You can find information on live coverage of today’s NHL action right here.
Email newsletter signup
NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!
How to Watch March 1 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Nashville Predators @ New York Islanders
|12:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Tampa Bay Lightning @ Washington Capitals
|12:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Calgary Flames @ Florida Panthers
|3 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Boston Bruins @ Pittsburgh Penguins
|3 p.m. ET
|ABC
|Fubo
|Detroit Red Wings @ Columbus Blue Jackets
|6 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|Fubo
|San Jose Sharks @ Ottawa Senators
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Montreal Canadiens @ Buffalo Sabres
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Edmonton Oilers @ Carolina Hurricanes
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Philadelphia Flyers @ Winnipeg Jets
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Los Angeles Kings @ St. Louis Blues
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|New Jersey Devils @ Utah Hockey Club
|9 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Vancouver Canucks @ Seattle Kraken
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Chicago Blackhawks @ Anaheim Ducks
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.
id: