Islanders vs. Predators Injury Report Today – March 1 Published 12:41 pm Friday, February 28, 2025

As they prepare for a Saturday, March 1 matchup with the Nashville Predators (21-30-7) at UBS Arena, which begins at 12:30 p.m. ET, the New York Islanders (26-25-7) are monitoring five players on the injury report.

New York Islanders Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Martin LW Out Lower Body Mathew Barzal C Out Kneecap Mike Reilly D Out Heart Marcus Hogberg G Out Upper Body Semyon Varlamov G Out Lower Body

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mark Jankowski C Day-To-Day Upper Body Roman Josi D Out Upper Body Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body Zachary L’Heureux LW Out Upper Body Adam Wilsby D Out For Season Upper Body Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Islanders vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Elmont, New York

Elmont, New York Venue: UBS Arena

Islanders Season Insights

The Islanders’ 156 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.

New York ranks 13th in goals against, conceding 171 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL action.

Their goal differential (-15) ranks 20th in the league.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 148 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 31st in the league.

Nashville’s total of 190 goals conceded (3.3 per game) ranks 23rd in the league.

Their -42 goal differential is 29th in the league.

Islanders vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Islanders (-135) Predators (+114) 5.5

