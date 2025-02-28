How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, March 1

Published 8:50 pm Friday, February 28, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, March 1

Saturday’s college basketball schedule includes three games with a ranked team in action. Among those contests is the USC Trojans squaring off against the UCLA Bruins.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 18 West Virginia Mountaineers at Cincinnati Bearcats

Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 23 Michigan State Spartans

  • Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

No. 4 USC Trojans at No. 2 UCLA Bruins

