How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, March 1 Published 7:44 pm Friday, February 28, 2025

Ranked teams are on Saturday’s college basketball schedule for 16 games, including the Alabama Crimson Tide taking on the Tennessee Volunteers.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 16 Maryland Terrapins at Penn State Nittany Lions

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 13 Clemson Tigers at Virginia Cavaliers

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 1 Auburn Tigers at No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 10 Texas Tech Red Raiders at Kansas Jayhawks

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Seton Hall Pirates at No. 7 St. John’s Red Storm

Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

LSU Tigers at No. 24 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cincinnati Bearcats at No. 4 Houston Cougars

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 14 Missouri Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 19 Louisville Cardinals

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Florida State Seminoles at No. 2 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 21 Marquette Golden Eagles at Georgetown Hoyas

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 3 Florida Gators

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 22 Arizona Wildcats at No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 25 BYU Cougars

Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oregon State Beavers at No. 23 Saint Mary’s Gaels

Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

