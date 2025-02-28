How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, March 1

Published 7:44 pm Friday, February 28, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Saturday, March 1

Ranked teams are on Saturday’s college basketball schedule for 16 games, including the Alabama Crimson Tide taking on the Tennessee Volunteers.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 16 Maryland Terrapins at Penn State Nittany Lions

  • Time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 13 Clemson Tigers at Virginia Cavaliers

No. 1 Auburn Tigers at No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats

No. 10 Texas Tech Red Raiders at Kansas Jayhawks

Seton Hall Pirates at No. 7 St. John’s Red Storm

LSU Tigers at No. 24 Mississippi State Bulldogs

No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers

Cincinnati Bearcats at No. 4 Houston Cougars

No. 14 Missouri Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores

Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 19 Louisville Cardinals

Florida State Seminoles at No. 2 Duke Blue Devils

No. 21 Marquette Golden Eagles at Georgetown Hoyas

  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 3 Florida Gators

No. 22 Arizona Wildcats at No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones

West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 25 BYU Cougars

Oregon State Beavers at No. 23 Saint Mary’s Gaels

  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 1

How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 1

How to Watch Memphis vs. Tulsa Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - March 1

How to Watch Memphis vs. Tulsa Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – March 1

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, March 1

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, March 1

How to Watch the NBA Today, March 1

How to Watch the NBA Today, March 1

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow