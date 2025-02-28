How to Watch the NBA Today, March 1 Published 7:26 pm Friday, February 28, 2025

The NBA’s six-game card today should provide some fireworks. The matchups include the Sacramento Kings against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.

You can find information on live coverage of today’s NBA action right here.

Watch the NBA Today – March 1

Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: FDSSE and MNMT

FDSSE and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDSDET and YES

FDSDET and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: FDSSE and KENS

FDSSE and KENS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SCHN

NBCS-CA and SCHN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV Channel: KFAA, FDSWI, and WMLW

KFAA, FDSWI, and WMLW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

