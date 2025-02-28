How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, February 28

Published 3:52 am Friday, February 28, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch AAC Women's College Basketball Games - Friday, February 28

There is one game featuring an AAC team on the Friday college basketball schedule, the Rice Owls versus the Temple Owls.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s AAC Games

Rice Owls at Temple Owls

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Knicks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 28

How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Knicks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 28

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Friday, February 28

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Friday, February 28

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 28

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 28

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Ole Miss Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - February 27

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Ole Miss Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 27

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow