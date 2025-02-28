How to Pick the Islanders vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – March 1 Published 11:46 am Friday, February 28, 2025

For the upcoming contest between the New York Islanders and the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, we have outlined the best bets to consider, along with our picks and predictions, in the article below.

Islanders vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.8 goals)

This season, New York and its opponent have combined to outscore Saturday’s total of 5.5 goals 31 times.

This season, 26 of Nashville’s games have featured more than 5.5 goals.

The total for this game (5.5) is 0.3 more than the combined scoring averages for the Islanders (2.69) and the Predators (2.55).

This game’s total is 0.7 less than the 6.2 goals these two teams give up per game combined.

Moneyline Pick

Islanders Moneyline: -135

The Islanders have gone 11-15 this season when favored on the moneyline.

New York is 9-10 (winning 47.4% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this game says the Islanders have a 57.4% chance to win.

Predators Moneyline: +113

Nashville has six wins when playing as the moneyline underdog this season (which has happened 23 times).

The Predators have won three games with moneyline odds of +113 or longer (in 13 such games).

Nashville has a 46.9% chance to win this matchup (implied from its moneyline odds).

Score Prediction

Prediction:

New York 4, Nashville 2

Islanders Points Leaders

One of New York’s top offensive players this season is Anders Lee, who has put up 42 points in 58 games.

Having scored 18 goals and adding 23 assists, Bo Horvat is a top contributor for New York through 57 games.

With 39 points through 58 games (18 goals and 21 assists), Kyle Palmieri has been an important part of New York’s offense this season.

As New York’s top goalie, Ilya Sorokin has recorded 21 wins and 18 losses this season while giving up 113 goals with 1070 saves.

Predators Points Leaders

Nashville’s Filip Forsberg has recorded 32 assists and 22 goals in 58 games, good for 54 points.

Nashville’s Jonathan Marchessault has racked up 46 total points (0.8 per game), with 18 goals and 28 assists.

Roman Josi has nine goals and 29 assists, for a season point total of 38.

Juuse Saros has a 13-24-6 record this season, with a .900 save percentage (36th in the league). In 44 games, he has 1092 saves, and has allowed 122 goals (2.9 goals against average).

Islanders’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 2/23/2025 Stars L 4-3 Home +106 2/25/2025 Rangers L 5-1 Home -101 2/27/2025 Bruins W 2-1 Away -116 3/1/2025 Predators – Home -135 3/3/2025 Rangers – Away – 3/4/2025 Jets – Home – 3/8/2025 Sharks – Away –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 2/23/2025 Devils L 5-0 Home +108 2/25/2025 Panthers L 4-1 Home +135 2/27/2025 Jets W 2-1 Home +115 3/1/2025 Islanders – Away +113 3/2/2025 Rangers – Away – 3/4/2025 Bruins – Away – 3/6/2025 Kraken – Home –

New York vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Elmont, New York

Elmont, New York Venue: UBS Arena

