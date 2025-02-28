Grizzlies vs. Spurs Injury Report Today – March 1 Published 5:39 pm Friday, February 28, 2025

Currently, the San Antonio Spurs (24-33) have three players on the injury report, including Victor Wembanyama, for their matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies (38-20) at FedExForum on Saturday, March 1 at 8 p.m. ET. The Grizzlies have two players on the injury report.

The Grizzlies won their most recent outing 151-148 in OT against the Suns on Tuesday. Ja Morant recorded 29 points, four rebounds and eight assists for the Grizzlies.

The Spurs’ most recent game was a 118-106 loss to the Rockets on Wednesday. The Spurs got a team-best 22 points from Stephon Castle in the loss.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Zyon Pullin SG Out Knee 0 0 0 Desmond Bane SG Day-To-Day Groin 18.1 5.7 5.5

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Charles Bassey C Day-To-Day Knee 4.6 4.4 0.5 Victor Wembanyama C Out For Season Illness 24.3 11 3.7 Jeremy Sochan PF Day-To-Day Head 11.3 7 2.5

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Saturday, March 1, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 1, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: FDSSE and KENS

FDSSE and KENS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

