Grizzlies vs. Knicks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 28
Published 7:18 am Friday, February 28, 2025
The Memphis Grizzlies (38-20) play the New York Knicks (38-20) as 3.5-point favorites on Friday, February 28, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSE and MSG.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Grizzlies vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, February 28, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSSE and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Email newsletter signup
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Grizzlies vs. Knicks Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Grizzlies 120 – Knicks 115
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Knicks
- Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 3.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-5.4)
- Pick OU:
Under (245.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 235.2
- The Grizzlies’ .603 ATS win percentage (35-23-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Knicks’ .483 mark (28-30-0 ATS Record) in 2024-25.
- As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, New York is 2-6 against the spread compared to the 19-9 ATS record Memphis racks up as a 3.5-point favorite.
- When it comes to going over the point total in 2024-25, Memphis does it better (63.8% of the time) than New York (58.6%).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Knicks are 2-6, while the Grizzlies are 30-8 as moneyline favorites.
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Grizzlies with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- The Grizzlies sport a top-five offense this year, ranking best in the league with 123.3 points per game. On defense, they rank 25th with 116.6 points allowed per contest.
- Memphis ranks second-best in the NBA by grabbing 47.5 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 13th in the league (43.6 allowed per contest).
- The Grizzlies have been tallying plenty of assists in 2024-25, ranking third-best in the NBA with 29.1 dimes per game.
- Memphis has struggled in terms of turnovers this year, ranking second-worst in the NBA with 15.7 turnovers per game. Conversely, it ranks fifth-best in the league with 15.1 forced turnovers per contest.
- The Grizzlies are making 14 threes per game (eighth-ranked in league). They own a 37.3% shooting percentage (sixth-ranked) from downtown.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Knicks Performance Insights
- The Knicks are the fifth-best squad in the NBA in points scored (117.7 per game) and 14th in points conceded (112.9).
- On the boards, New York is 24th in the NBA in rebounds (42.9 per game). It is best in rebounds allowed (41.5 per game).
- At 27.4 assists per game, the Knicks are 11th in the NBA.
- In 2024-25, New York is third-best in the NBA in turnovers committed (12.2 per game) and ranked 18th in turnovers forced (13.5).
- In 2024-25 the Knicks are 19th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.7 per game) and fifth-best in 3-point percentage (37.4%).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.