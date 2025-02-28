Grizzlies vs. Knicks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 28 Published 7:18 am Friday, February 28, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies (38-20) play the New York Knicks (38-20) as 3.5-point favorites on Friday, February 28, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSE and MSG.

Grizzlies vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, February 28, 2025

Friday, February 28, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE and MSG

Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Grizzlies 120 – Knicks 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 3.5)

Grizzlies (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-5.4)

Grizzlies (-5.4) Pick OU: Under (245.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 235.2

The Grizzlies’ .603 ATS win percentage (35-23-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Knicks’ .483 mark (28-30-0 ATS Record) in 2024-25.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, New York is 2-6 against the spread compared to the 19-9 ATS record Memphis racks up as a 3.5-point favorite.

When it comes to going over the point total in 2024-25, Memphis does it better (63.8% of the time) than New York (58.6%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Knicks are 2-6, while the Grizzlies are 30-8 as moneyline favorites.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies sport a top-five offense this year, ranking best in the league with 123.3 points per game. On defense, they rank 25th with 116.6 points allowed per contest.

Memphis ranks second-best in the NBA by grabbing 47.5 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 13th in the league (43.6 allowed per contest).

The Grizzlies have been tallying plenty of assists in 2024-25, ranking third-best in the NBA with 29.1 dimes per game.

Memphis has struggled in terms of turnovers this year, ranking second-worst in the NBA with 15.7 turnovers per game. Conversely, it ranks fifth-best in the league with 15.1 forced turnovers per contest.

The Grizzlies are making 14 threes per game (eighth-ranked in league). They own a 37.3% shooting percentage (sixth-ranked) from downtown.

Knicks Performance Insights

The Knicks are the fifth-best squad in the NBA in points scored (117.7 per game) and 14th in points conceded (112.9).

On the boards, New York is 24th in the NBA in rebounds (42.9 per game). It is best in rebounds allowed (41.5 per game).

At 27.4 assists per game, the Knicks are 11th in the NBA.

In 2024-25, New York is third-best in the NBA in turnovers committed (12.2 per game) and ranked 18th in turnovers forced (13.5).

In 2024-25 the Knicks are 19th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.7 per game) and fifth-best in 3-point percentage (37.4%).

