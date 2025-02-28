February 28 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 3:21 am Friday, February 28, 2025

There are several strong matchups on Friday’s NHL schedule, including the Los Angeles Kings squaring off against the Dallas Stars.

Here you can find info on how to watch all of Friday’s NHL action.

Email newsletter signup

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch February 28 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Toronto Maple Leafs @ New York Rangers 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Los Angeles Kings @ Dallas Stars 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Minnesota Wild @ Colorado Avalanche 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

id: