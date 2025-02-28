February 28 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Published 3:21 am Friday, February 28, 2025

By Data Skrive

February 28 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

There are several strong matchups on Friday’s NHL schedule, including the Los Angeles Kings squaring off against the Dallas Stars.

Here you can find info on how to watch all of Friday’s NHL action.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch February 28 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
Toronto Maple Leafs @ New York Rangers 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo
Los Angeles Kings @ Dallas Stars 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Minnesota Wild @ Colorado Avalanche 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

id:

More How to Watch, DS

February 27 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

February 27 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

February 26 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

February 26 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

February 25 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

February 25 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

February 24 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

February 24 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow