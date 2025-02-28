College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, March 1 Published 8:48 pm Friday, February 28, 2025

The Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Tennessee Volunteers is a game to see on the Saturday SEC college basketball slate that includes plenty of exciting contests. To see all our picks against the spread, continue reading.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Arkansas +0 vs. South Carolina

Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at South Carolina Gamecocks

Arkansas Razorbacks at South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Favorite & Spread: Arkansas by 4.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Arkansas by 4.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Pick ’em

Pick ’em Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: March 1

March 1 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Kentucky +4.5 vs. Auburn

Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats

Auburn Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 4.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Auburn by 4.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Auburn -4.5

Auburn -4.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: March 1

March 1 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Oklahoma +8.5 vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Ole Miss Rebels

Oklahoma Sooners at Ole Miss Rebels Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 8.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Ole Miss by 8.4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Ole Miss -8.5

Ole Miss -8.5 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Date: March 1

March 1 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: LSU +12.5 vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: LSU Tigers at Mississippi State Bulldogs

LSU Tigers at Mississippi State Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: Mississippi State by 7.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Mississippi State by 7.8 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Mississippi State -12.5

Mississippi State -12.5 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Date: March 1

March 1 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Alabama +3.5 vs. Tennessee

Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at Tennessee Volunteers

Alabama Crimson Tide at Tennessee Volunteers Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 1.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Tennessee by 1.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Tennessee -3.5

Tennessee -3.5 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Date: March 1

March 1 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Missouri -1.5 vs. Vanderbilt

Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores

Missouri Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Missouri by 2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Missouri -1.5

Missouri -1.5 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Date: March 1

March 1 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Georgia +5.5 vs. Texas

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Texas Longhorns

Georgia Bulldogs at Texas Longhorns Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas by 2.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Texas by 2.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Texas -5.5

Texas -5.5 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: March 1

March 1 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Texas A&M +9.5 vs. Florida

Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at Florida Gators

Texas A&M Aggies at Florida Gators Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 6.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Florida by 6.7 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Florida -9.5

Florida -9.5 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Date: March 1

March 1 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

