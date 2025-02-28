College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, March 1 Published 8:48 pm Friday, February 28, 2025

The AAC hoops slate on Saturday is not one to miss. The outings include the Tulane Green Wave squaring off against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Donald W. Reynolds Center, and there are predictions against the spread available below.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Tulane -2.5 vs. Tulsa

Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Tulane Green Wave at Tulsa Golden Hurricane Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 4.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Tulane by 4.4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Tulane -2.5

Tulane -2.5 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Date: March 1

March 1 TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU

