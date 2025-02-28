College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, March 1

Published 8:48 pm Friday, February 28, 2025

By Data Skrive

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, March 1

The AAC hoops slate on Saturday is not one to miss. The outings include the Tulane Green Wave squaring off against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Donald W. Reynolds Center, and there are predictions against the spread available below.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: Tulane -2.5 vs. Tulsa

  • Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 4.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Tulane -2.5
  • Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • Date: March 1
  • TV Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Predictions

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, March 1

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, March 1

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, March 1

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, March 1

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - March 1

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – March 1

Grizzlies vs. Knicks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 28

Grizzlies vs. Knicks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 28

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow