Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Jets on February 27? Published 5:53 pm Thursday, February 27, 2025

For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Steven Stamkos a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

In 15 of 57 games this season, Stamkos has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

He has scored one goal versus the Jets this season in three games (five shots).

On the power play he has nine goals, plus five assists.

He has a 14.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 139 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/25/2025 Panthers 0 0 0 18:27 Home L 4-1 2/23/2025 Devils 0 0 0 21:22 Home L 5-0 2/22/2025 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:34 Home W 2-1 2/8/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 16:03 Home W 6-4 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:44 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 0 0 0 14:20 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 15:09 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 17:39 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 0 0 0 20:47 Away L 5-2

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday, February 27, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

