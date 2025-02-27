Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Jets on February 27?
Published 5:53 pm Thursday, February 27, 2025
For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Steven Stamkos a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Stamkos stats and insights
- In 15 of 57 games this season, Stamkos has scored — including two games with multiple goals.
- He has scored one goal versus the Jets this season in three games (five shots).
- On the power play he has nine goals, plus five assists.
- He has a 14.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 139 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the least in the league.
- So far this season, the Jets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|2/25/2025
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:27
|Home
|L 4-1
|2/23/2025
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|21:22
|Home
|L 5-0
|2/22/2025
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:34
|Home
|W 2-1
|2/8/2025
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:03
|Home
|W 6-4
|2/7/2025
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:44
|Away
|L 6-2
|2/3/2025
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Home
|L 5-2
|2/1/2025
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Away
|L 3-0
|1/31/2025
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Away
|L 4-3
|1/29/2025
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:39
|Home
|L 3-1
|1/25/2025
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:47
|Away
|L 5-2
Predators vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, February 27, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
