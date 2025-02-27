Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Jets on February 27?

Published 5:53 pm Thursday, February 27, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest versus the Winnipeg Jets is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Jonathan Marchessault find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

  • Marchessault has scored in 16 of 57 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • In three games against the Jets this season, he has taken 12 shots and scored one goal.
  • Marchessault has picked up four goals and 13 assists on the power play.
  • He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 10.8% of them.

Jets defensive stats

  • On defense, the Jets have been the stingiest unit in the NHL by allowing 139 total goals (2.4 per game).
  • So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
2/25/2025 Panthers 0 0 0 18:48 Home L 4-1
2/23/2025 Devils 0 0 0 20:22 Home L 5-0
2/22/2025 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:47 Home W 2-1
2/8/2025 Sabres 4 1 3 18:10 Home W 6-4
2/7/2025 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:00 Away L 6-2
2/3/2025 Senators 1 1 0 16:11 Home L 5-2
2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 3-0
1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 4-3
1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Home L 3-1
1/25/2025 Ducks 0 0 0 20:50 Away L 5-2

Predators vs. Jets game info

