Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Jets on February 27? Published 5:53 pm Thursday, February 27, 2025

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest versus the Winnipeg Jets is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Jonathan Marchessault find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Jets?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in 16 of 57 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In three games against the Jets this season, he has taken 12 shots and scored one goal.

Marchessault has picked up four goals and 13 assists on the power play.

He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 10.8% of them.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets have been the stingiest unit in the NHL by allowing 139 total goals (2.4 per game).

So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/25/2025 Panthers 0 0 0 18:48 Home L 4-1 2/23/2025 Devils 0 0 0 20:22 Home L 5-0 2/22/2025 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:47 Home W 2-1 2/8/2025 Sabres 4 1 3 18:10 Home W 6-4 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:00 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 1 1 0 16:11 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 0 0 0 20:50 Away L 5-2

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday, February 27, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: