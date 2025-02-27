Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Jets on February 27? Published 5:52 pm Thursday, February 27, 2025

When the Nashville Predators play the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Filip Forsberg find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

In 17 of 57 games this season, Forsberg has scored — and four times he scored multiple goals.

He has attempted eight shots in three games against the Jets this season, and has scored one goal.

Forsberg has picked up seven goals and 11 assists on the power play.

Forsberg averages 3.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.2%.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets are the stingiest squad in the league by giving up 139 total goals (2.4 per game).

So far this season, the Jets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/25/2025 Panthers 0 0 0 16:26 Home L 4-1 2/23/2025 Devils 0 0 0 20:35 Home L 5-0 2/22/2025 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:03 Home W 2-1 2/8/2025 Sabres 2 2 0 18:08 Home W 6-4 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:58 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 2 1 1 19:22 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 16:52 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 18:20 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 19:49 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 2 0 2 22:01 Away L 5-2

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday, February 27, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

