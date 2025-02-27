Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Thursday, February 27 Published 12:28 am Thursday, February 27, 2025

Top-25 teams will hit the court in two games on Thursday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Rutgers Scarlet Knights taking on the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Looking for ATS picks? You’ve come to the right place.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 15 Michigan Wolverines vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Michigan 81, Rutgers 70

Michigan 81, Rutgers 70 Projected Favorite: Michigan by 11.3 points

Michigan by 11.3 points Pick ATS: Michigan (-9.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Crisler Center

Crisler Center TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Peacock

Loyola Marymount Lions vs. No. 23 Saint Mary’s Gaels

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Saint Mary’s (CA) 75, Loyola Marymount 64

Saint Mary’s (CA) 75, Loyola Marymount 64 Projected Favorite: Saint Mary’s (CA) by 11.3 points

Saint Mary’s (CA) by 11.3 points Pick ATS: Loyola Marymount (+12.5)

Key Facts

Time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Gersten Pavilion

Gersten Pavilion TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

