Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Thursday, February 27
Published 12:28 am Thursday, February 27, 2025
Top-25 teams will hit the court in two games on Thursday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Rutgers Scarlet Knights taking on the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Looking for ATS picks? You’ve come to the right place.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 15 Michigan Wolverines vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Michigan 81, Rutgers 70
- Projected Favorite: Michigan by 11.3 points
- Pick ATS: Michigan (-9.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Venue: Crisler Center
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Live Stream: Peacock
Loyola Marymount Lions vs. No. 23 Saint Mary’s Gaels
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Saint Mary’s (CA) 75, Loyola Marymount 64
- Projected Favorite: Saint Mary’s (CA) by 11.3 points
- Pick ATS: Loyola Marymount (+12.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 11 p.m. ET
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Gersten Pavilion
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
