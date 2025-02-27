Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27

Published 4:32 am Thursday, February 27, 2025

By Data Skrive

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game - February 27

Steven Stamkos will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Winnipeg Jets play at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Stamkos available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • Stamkos has averaged 17:58 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -20.
  • Stamkos has accumulated at least one point in 25 games, with 32 points in total.
  • He has nine goals on the power play, and also five assists.
  • He has a 14.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in 25 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 49 opportunities).
  • He has recorded a point in 25 games this season, with six multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Jets Defensive Insights

  • The Jets have allowed 139 total goals (only 2.4 per game), the fewest in NHL play.
  • With a goal differential of +72, it tops the league.
  • The Jets have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Stamkos vs. Jets

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg
57 Games 3
32 Points 1
17 Goals 1
15 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game - February 27

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game - February 27

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game - February 27

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27

Will Ryan O'Reilly Score a Goal Against the Panthers on February 25?

Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Panthers on February 25?

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow