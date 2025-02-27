Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27
Published 4:32 am Thursday, February 27, 2025
Steven Stamkos will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Winnipeg Jets play at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Stamkos available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)
Predators vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, February 27, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- Stamkos has averaged 17:58 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -20.
- Stamkos has accumulated at least one point in 25 games, with 32 points in total.
- He has nine goals on the power play, and also five assists.
- He has a 14.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in 25 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 49 opportunities).
- He has recorded a point in 25 games this season, with six multiple-point games.
Jets Defensive Insights
- The Jets have allowed 139 total goals (only 2.4 per game), the fewest in NHL play.
- With a goal differential of +72, it tops the league.
- The Jets have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Jets
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Winnipeg
|57
|Games
|3
|32
|Points
|1
|17
|Goals
|1
|15
|Assists
|0
