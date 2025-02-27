South Carolina vs. Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 27 Published 1:46 pm Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday’s game that pits the No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks (25-3) versus the Ole Miss Rebels (18-8) at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-62 in favor of South Carolina, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 9 p.m. ET on February 27.

Based on our computer prediction, South Carolina projects to cover the 10.5-point spread in its matchup versus Ole Miss. The over/under is currently listed at 130.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

South Carolina vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday, February 27, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss Line: South Carolina -10.5

South Carolina -10.5 Point total: 130.5

130.5 Moneyline (to win): South Carolina -699, Ole Miss +500

South Carolina vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction:

South Carolina 73, Ole Miss 62

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina vs. Ole Miss

Pick ATS: South Carolina (-10.5)

South Carolina (-10.5) Pick OU: Over (130.5)

South Carolina has gone 12-11-0 against the spread, while Ole Miss’ ATS record this season is 15-8-0. Both the Gamecocks and the Rebels are 11-12-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season. The teams combine to score 156.9 points per game, 26.4 more points than this matchup’s total. South Carolina has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over the last 10 contests. Ole Miss has gone 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks average 80.8 points per game (12th in college basketball) while giving up 57.1 per outing (39th in college basketball). They have a +664 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 23.7 points per game.

South Carolina ranks sixth in the country at 39.2 rebounds per game. That’s 9.1 more than the 30.1 its opponents average.

South Carolina hits 6.1 three-pointers per game (180th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.1 on average.

The Gamecocks rank 20th in college basketball with 96.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and seventh in college basketball defensively with 67.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

South Carolina has committed 4.1 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.9 (21st in college basketball play) while forcing 16 (146th in college basketball).

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels have a +527 scoring differential, topping opponents by 20.3 points per game. They’re putting up 76.1 points per game, 37th in college basketball, and are allowing 55.8 per outing to rank 21st in college basketball.

Ole Miss comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 8.3 boards. It collects 34.6 rebounds per game (65th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 26.3.

Ole Miss makes 1.2 more threes per game than the opposition, 5.2 (259th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 4.

Ole Miss wins the turnover battle by 6.9 per game, committing 13 (49th in college basketball) while its opponents average 19.9.

