Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27
Published 4:33 am Thursday, February 27, 2025
The Nashville Predators, with Ryan O’Reilly, will be on the ice Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Winnipeg Jets. Looking to bet on O’Reilly’s props against the Jets? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)
Predators vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, February 27, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- In 54 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus of -20, and is averaging 17:51 on the ice.
- He has accumulated at least one point in 26 games, and has 34 points in all.
- On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated six goals and six assists.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 14% of them.
- In 22 of the 45 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- He has put up a point in 26 games this season, with four multiple-point games.
Jets Defensive Insights
- The Jets have given up 139 total goals (just 2.4 per game), ranking first in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- With a goal differential of +72, it tops the league.
- The Jets have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Jets
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Winnipeg
|54
|Games
|3
|34
|Points
|1
|14
|Goals
|0
|20
|Assists
|1
