Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27 Published 4:33 am Thursday, February 27, 2025

The Nashville Predators, with Ryan O’Reilly, will be on the ice Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Winnipeg Jets. Looking to bet on O’Reilly’s props against the Jets? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)

Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday, February 27, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

In 54 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus of -20, and is averaging 17:51 on the ice.

He has accumulated at least one point in 26 games, and has 34 points in all.

On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated six goals and six assists.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 14% of them.

In 22 of the 45 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

He has put up a point in 26 games this season, with four multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Jets Defensive Insights

The Jets have given up 139 total goals (just 2.4 per game), ranking first in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

With a goal differential of +72, it tops the league.

The Jets have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

O’Reilly vs. Jets

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 54 Games 3 34 Points 1 14 Goals 0 20 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: