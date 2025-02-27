NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 28 Published 9:26 pm Thursday, February 27, 2025

Today’s NBA schedule has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those games is the Denver Nuggets taking on the Detroit Pistons.

Prior to today’s NBA games, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 28

Detroit Pistons vs. Denver Nuggets

Spread: Pistons -1.5

Pistons -1.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 0.5 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 0.5 points) Total: 237.5 points

237.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.3 total projected points)

Over (232.3 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDSDET and ALT2

FDSDET and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Spread: Thunder -12.5

Thunder -12.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 12.0 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 12.0 points) Total: 242.5 points

242.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.8 total projected points)

Over (229.8 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSOK

FDSSE and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Spread: Celtics -2.5

Celtics -2.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 0.0 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 0.0 points) Total: 232.5 points

232.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.5 total projected points)

Over (229.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSOH

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Spread: Nets -1.5

Nets -1.5 Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 0.3 points)

Nets (Projected to win by 0.3 points) Total: 218.5 points

218.5 points Total Pick: Over (220.3 total projected points)

Over (220.3 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and YES

KATU, KUNP, and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers

Spread: Pacers -4.5

Pacers -4.5 Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 0.3 points)

Heat (Projected to win by 0.3 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.1 total projected points)

Over (226.1 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSIN

FDSSUN and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. New York Knicks

Spread: Grizzlies -3.5

Grizzlies -3.5 Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 5.4 points)

Grizzlies (Projected to win by 5.4 points) Total: 245.5 points

245.5 points Total Pick: Over (235.2 total projected points)

Over (235.2 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: FDSSE and MSG

FDSSE and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors

Spread: Bulls -2.5

Bulls -2.5 Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 2.8 points)

Bulls (Projected to win by 2.8 points) Total: 235.5 points

235.5 points Total Pick: Over (231.7 total projected points)

Over (231.7 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and TSN

CHSN and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Spread: Suns -6.5

Suns -6.5 Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 7.9 points)

Suns (Projected to win by 7.9 points) Total: 235.5 points

235.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.4 total projected points)

Over (229.4 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily and Gulf Coast Sports

AZFamily and Gulf Coast Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Spread: Timberwolves -3.5

Timberwolves -3.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 8.5 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 8.5 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.4 total projected points)

Over (226.4 total projected points) Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSN

KJZZ and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Spread: Clippers -4.5

Clippers -4.5 Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 3.7 points)

Lakers (Projected to win by 3.7 points) Total: 220.5 points

220.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.1 total projected points)

Over (222.1 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSSC

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

