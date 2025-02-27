NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Knicks Picks for February 28 Published 11:39 pm Thursday, February 27, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies (38-20) take the court against the New York Knicks (38-20) as 3.5-point favorites on Friday, February 28, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSE and MSG.

For the best bets you can place on Friday’s game, based on our computer predictions, see below.

Email newsletter signup

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Grizzlies vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, February 28, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, February 28, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: FDSSE and MSG

FDSSE and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Grizzlies vs. Knicks Best Bets

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 3.5)

Memphis is 35-23-0 against the spread this season.

New York is 28-30-0 against the spread this season.

The Grizzlies are 19-9 as 3.5-point favorites or more.

The Knicks have two wins ATS (2-6) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this season.

Bet on this game’s spread with BetMGM

Pick OU:

Under (244.5)





In 21 of 58 games this season, the Grizzlies and their opponents have gone over 244.5 points.

Knicks games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 244.5 points in 13 of 58 outings.

The average point total in Memphis’ outings this year is 235.4, 9.1 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

New York has had an average of 226.7 points scored in its games so far this season, 17.8 points fewer than this game’s over/under.

The Grizzlies are the second-highest scoring team in the league this year. The Knicks have scored the ninth-most points.

The Knicks have surrendered the 14th-fewest points in NBA play this season, while the Grizzlies have given up the 21st-fewest.

Bet on this game’s total with BetMGM

Moneyline Pick: Grizzlies (-165)

This season, the Grizzlies have won 30 out of the 38 games, or 78.9%, in which they’ve been favored.

The Knicks have been underdogs in eight games this season and have come away with the win two times (25%) in those contests.

This season, Memphis has won 22 of its 27 games, or 81.5%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

This season, New York has come away with a win one time in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The Grizzlies have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Bet on this game’s moneyline with BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: