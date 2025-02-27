How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Friday, February 28 Published 11:44 pm Thursday, February 27, 2025

Ranked squads are on the Friday college basketball schedule in one game, the UCLA Bruins squaring off against the Purdue Boilermakers.

Today’s Top 25 Games

UCLA Bruins at No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

id: