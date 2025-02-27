How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Friday, February 28

Published 11:44 pm Thursday, February 27, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Friday, February 28

Ranked squads are on the Friday college basketball schedule in one game, the UCLA Bruins squaring off against the Purdue Boilermakers.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

UCLA Bruins at No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Knicks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 28

How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Knicks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 28

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 28

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 28

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Ole Miss Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - February 27

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Ole Miss Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 27

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Thursday, February 27

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 27

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow