How to Watch the NBA Today, February 28

Today’s NBA lineup features 10 contests, including the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Boston Celtics.

Looking for how to watch NBA basketball? All the games to watch today are here.

Watch the NBA Today – February 28

Detroit Pistons vs. Denver Nuggets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDSDET and ALT2

FDSDET and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSOK

FDSSE and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSOH

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and YES

KATU, KUNP, and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSIN

FDSSUN and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. New York Knicks

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: FDSSE and MSG

FDSSE and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and TSN

CHSN and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily and Gulf Coast Sports

AZFamily and Gulf Coast Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSN

KJZZ and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSSC

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

