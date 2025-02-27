How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Knicks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 28 Published 11:54 pm Thursday, February 27, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies (38-20) battle the New York Knicks (38-20) on February 28, 2025. The matchup airs on FDSSE and MSG.

Grizzlies vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, February 28, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, February 28, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: FDSSE, MSG

FDSSE, MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Grizzlies Stats Insights

This season, the Grizzlies have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 47.4% of shots the Knicks’ opponents have hit.

In games Memphis shoots better than 47.4% from the field, it is 28-5 overall.

The Grizzlies are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank 24th.

The Grizzlies score 10.4 more points per game (123.3) than the Knicks allow (112.9).

When Memphis totals more than 112.9 points, it is 35-11.

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks’ 49.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is four percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

New York is 34-11 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank 21st.

The Knicks average only 1.1 more points per game (117.7) than the Grizzlies give up (116.6).

New York has put together a 25-4 record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Grizzlies are averaging 2.2 more points per game (124.4) than they are in away games (122.2).

Defensively Memphis has been better in home games this year, ceding 113.4 points per game, compared to 119.5 in road games.

At home, the Grizzlies are making 0.5 more treys per game (14.3) than away from home (13.8). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (37.6%) compared to on the road (37%).

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks average more points per game at home (119.1) than on the road (116.1), and also give up fewer points at home (112.3) than on the road (113.6).

At home, New York allows 112.3 points per game. Away, it gives up 113.6.

At home the Knicks are averaging 27.6 assists per game, 0.5 more than away (27.1).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Zyon Pullin Out Knee Desmond Bane Day-To-Day Groin

Knicks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Ariel Hukporti Out Knee Mitchell Robinson Day-To-Day Ankle Karl-Anthony Towns Questionable Lower Body Josh Hart Questionable Knee

