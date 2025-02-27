How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Knicks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 28
Published 11:54 pm Thursday, February 27, 2025
The Memphis Grizzlies (38-20) battle the New York Knicks (38-20) on February 28, 2025. The matchup airs on FDSSE and MSG.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Grizzlies vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Friday, February 28, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: FDSSE, MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch NBA action all year long on Fubo.
Get tickets for this game at StubHub.
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- This season, the Grizzlies have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 47.4% of shots the Knicks’ opponents have hit.
- In games Memphis shoots better than 47.4% from the field, it is 28-5 overall.
- The Grizzlies are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank 24th.
- The Grizzlies score 10.4 more points per game (123.3) than the Knicks allow (112.9).
- When Memphis totals more than 112.9 points, it is 35-11.
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Knicks Stats Insights
- The Knicks’ 49.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is four percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- New York is 34-11 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank 21st.
- The Knicks average only 1.1 more points per game (117.7) than the Grizzlies give up (116.6).
- New York has put together a 25-4 record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Grizzlies are averaging 2.2 more points per game (124.4) than they are in away games (122.2).
- Defensively Memphis has been better in home games this year, ceding 113.4 points per game, compared to 119.5 in road games.
- At home, the Grizzlies are making 0.5 more treys per game (14.3) than away from home (13.8). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (37.6%) compared to on the road (37%).
Catch NBA action all season long on Max.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- The Knicks average more points per game at home (119.1) than on the road (116.1), and also give up fewer points at home (112.3) than on the road (113.6).
- At home, New York allows 112.3 points per game. Away, it gives up 113.6.
- At home the Knicks are averaging 27.6 assists per game, 0.5 more than away (27.1).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Zyon Pullin
|Out
|Knee
|Desmond Bane
|Day-To-Day
|Groin
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Ariel Hukporti
|Out
|Knee
|Mitchell Robinson
|Day-To-Day
|Ankle
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Josh Hart
|Questionable
|Knee