How to Watch South Carolina vs. Ole Miss Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 27 Published 9:45 am Thursday, February 27, 2025

The South Carolina Gamecocks (25-3) take on the Ole Miss Rebels (18-8) in a matchup of SEC teams at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN.

If you’re looking for how to watch this game, it will air on ESPN.

South Carolina vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi How to watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

South Carolina 2024-25 Stats

South Carolina is allowing 30.1 rebounds per game this year (115th-ranked in college basketball), but it has thrived by averaging 39.2 rebounds per contest (sixth-best).

The Rebels are 24th-best in the nation in assists (17.3 per game) in 2024-25.

South Carolina is forcing 16 turnovers per game this year (146th-ranked in college basketball), but it has averaged only 11.9 turnovers per game (21st-best).

The Rebels are 259th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (5.2 per game) and 215th in 3-point percentage (30.3%).

South Carolina is giving up 5.1 treys per game (66th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while allowing a 29.2% three-point percentage (85th-ranked).

In 2024-25, the Rebels have taken 73.1% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 26.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 81.6% of the Rebels’ baskets have been 2-pointers, and 18.4% have been 3-pointers.

Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Rebels are 37th in college basketball on offense (76.1 points scored per game) and 21st-best defensively (55.8 points allowed).

Ole Miss is 65th in the country in rebounds per game (34.6) and ninth-best in rebounds conceded (26.3).

The Rebels are 24th-best in the nation in assists (17.3 per game) in 2024-25.

Ole Miss is 49th in the country in turnovers per game (13) and 20th-best in turnovers forced (19.9).

Beyond the arc, the Rebels are 259th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (5.2). They are 215th in 3-point percentage at 30.3%.

In 2024-25 Ole Miss is fourth-best in the country in 3-pointers conceded (4 per game) and 138th in defensive 3-point percentage (30.2%).

The Rebels take 73.1% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 26.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 81.6% of the Rebels’ buckets are 2-pointers, and 18.4% are 3-pointers.

South Carolina’s Top Players

Gamecocks Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Joyce Edwards 28 13.4 5.1 1.2 1.2 0.6 0 MiLaysia Fulwiley 28 12.1 2.9 1.8 1.4 0.7 0.9 Te-Hina Paopao 28 10.3 2.6 2.9 1 0.3 1.7 Chloe Kitts 27 9.1 7.6 1.7 0.6 0.4 0.1 Tessa Johnson 26 8.3 2 1.6 0.8 0.4 1.3

Ole Miss’ Top Players

Rebels Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Madison Scott 26 12.2 5.3 3.8 1 0.9 0.2 Starr Jacobs 26 11.5 6.8 1 1.9 0.3 0 Kennedy Todd-Williams 26 11.4 5.2 3 1.5 0.9 1 Sira Thienou 26 11.1 4.5 2.2 2.7 0.3 0.9 Kirsten Deans 26 8.8 2.2 2.5 1.1 0.1 1.7

South Carolina’s Upcoming Schedule

February 27 at Ole Miss at 9:00 PM ET

March 2 vs. Kentucky at 2:00 PM ET

Ole Miss’ Upcoming Schedule

February 27 vs. South Carolina at 9:00 PM ET

March 2 at LSU at 4:00 PM ET

