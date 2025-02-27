How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 27 Published 8:43 am Thursday, February 27, 2025

The North Texas Mean Green versus the Florida Atlantic Owls is one of two games on the Thursday college basketball schedule that includes an AAC team in play.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s AAC Games

North Texas Mean Green at Florida Atlantic Owls

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

UAB Blazers at Wichita State Shockers

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: