Grizzlies vs. Knicks Injury Report Today – February 28
Published 5:39 pm Thursday, February 27, 2025
Let’s take a look at the injury report for the New York Knicks (38-20), which currently has four players listed (including Karl-Anthony Towns), as the Knicks prepare for their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (38-20, two injured players) at FedExForum on Friday, February 28 at 8 p.m. ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Email newsletter signup
The Grizzlies are coming off of a 151-148 OT victory against the Suns in their last outing on Tuesday. In the Grizzlies’ win, Ja Morant led the way with a team-high 29 points (adding four rebounds and eight assists).
The Knicks enter this game following a 110-105 win against the 76ers on Wednesday. Jalen Brunson totaled 34 points, three rebounds and seven assists for the Knicks.
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Zyon Pullin
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|0
|0
|0
|Desmond Bane
|SG
|Day-To-Day
|Groin
|18.1
|5.7
|5.5
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.
New York Knicks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Ariel Hukporti
|C
|Out
|Knee
|1.9
|2
|0.4
|Mitchell Robinson
|C
|Day-To-Day
|Ankle
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|24.8
|13.5
|3.2
|Josh Hart
|SG
|Questionable
|Knee
|14.7
|9.8
|5.7
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.
Grizzlies vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Friday, February 28, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: FDSSE and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Grizzlies vs. Knicks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Grizzlies
|-3.5
|244.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.