Grizzlies vs. Knicks Injury Report Today – February 28 Published 5:39 pm Thursday, February 27, 2025

Let’s take a look at the injury report for the New York Knicks (38-20), which currently has four players listed (including Karl-Anthony Towns), as the Knicks prepare for their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (38-20, two injured players) at FedExForum on Friday, February 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

The Grizzlies are coming off of a 151-148 OT victory against the Suns in their last outing on Tuesday. In the Grizzlies’ win, Ja Morant led the way with a team-high 29 points (adding four rebounds and eight assists).

The Knicks enter this game following a 110-105 win against the 76ers on Wednesday. Jalen Brunson totaled 34 points, three rebounds and seven assists for the Knicks.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Zyon Pullin SG Out Knee 0 0 0 Desmond Bane SG Day-To-Day Groin 18.1 5.7 5.5

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ariel Hukporti C Out Knee 1.9 2 0.4 Mitchell Robinson C Day-To-Day Ankle Karl-Anthony Towns C Questionable Lower Body 24.8 13.5 3.2 Josh Hart SG Questionable Knee 14.7 9.8 5.7

Grizzlies vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, February 28, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, February 28, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: FDSSE and MSG

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Grizzlies vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -3.5 244.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: