Grizzlies vs. Jazz Tickets Available – Wednesday, March 12
Published 4:33 am Thursday, February 27, 2025
The Memphis Grizzlies (38-20) square off against the Utah Jazz (14-44) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. The matchup airs on FDSSE and KJZZ.
Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSSE and KJZZ
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
- Favorite: –
Grizzlies vs. Jazz 2024-25 Stats
|Grizzlies
|Jazz
|123.3
|Points Avg.
|112.2
|116.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|119.4
|48.3%
|Field Goal %
|45.8%
|37.3%
|Three Point %
|35.6%
Grizzlies’ Top Players
- Jaren Jackson Jr. scores 22.9 points per game while adding six rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Grizzlies.
- Zach Edey adds 9.1 points, 0.9 assists and 7.7 rebounds per matchup, while Ja Morant contributes with 20.8 points, 7.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds a game.
- Jaylen Wells hits 1.9 threes per game to lead active Grizzlies.
- Jackson racks up 1.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.
Jazz’s Top Players
- Collin Sexton puts up 18.3 points per game. He also adds 2.9 rebounds per outing and 4.1 assists per contest.
- This season, Walker Kessler is averaging 11.5 points, 1.6 assists and 12.1 rebounds per game.
- Isaiah Collier has also added seven points, six assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.
- Keyonte George averages 2.7 made threes per game.
- The Jazz’s defensive efforts get a lift from Collier (0.8 steals per game) and Kessler (2.3 blocks per game).
Grizzlies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|3/3
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|3/5
|Thunder
|–
|Home
|–
|3/7
|Mavericks
|–
|Away
|–
|3/9
|Pelicans
|–
|Away
|–
|3/10
|Suns
|–
|Home
|–
|3/12
|Jazz
|–
|Home
|–
|3/14
|Cavaliers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/15
|Heat
|–
|Home
|–
|3/17
|Kings
|–
|Away
|–
|3/19
|Trail Blazers
|–
|Away
|–
|3/21
|Clippers
|–
|Away
|–
Jazz Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|3/3
|Pistons
|–
|Home
|–
|3/5
|Wizards
|–
|Away
|–
|3/7
|Raptors
|–
|Away
|–
|3/9
|76ers
|–
|Away
|–
|3/10
|Celtics
|–
|Away
|–
|3/12
|Grizzlies
|–
|Away
|–
|3/14
|Raptors
|–
|Home
|–
|3/16
|Timberwolves
|–
|Away
|–
|3/17
|Bulls
|–
|Home
|–
|3/19
|Wizards
|–
|Home
|–
|3/21
|Celtics
|–
|Home
|–
