Grizzlies vs. Jazz Tickets Available – Wednesday, March 12 Published 4:33 am Thursday, February 27, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies (38-20) square off against the Utah Jazz (14-44) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. The matchup airs on FDSSE and KJZZ.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info & Tickets

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to watch on TV: FDSSE and KJZZ

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Favorite: –

Grizzlies vs. Jazz 2024-25 Stats

Grizzlies Jazz 123.3 Points Avg. 112.2 116.6 Points Allowed Avg. 119.4 48.3% Field Goal % 45.8% 37.3% Three Point % 35.6%

Grizzlies’ Top Players

Jaren Jackson Jr. scores 22.9 points per game while adding six rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Grizzlies.

Zach Edey adds 9.1 points, 0.9 assists and 7.7 rebounds per matchup, while Ja Morant contributes with 20.8 points, 7.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds a game.

Jaylen Wells hits 1.9 threes per game to lead active Grizzlies.

Jackson racks up 1.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.

Jazz’s Top Players

Collin Sexton puts up 18.3 points per game. He also adds 2.9 rebounds per outing and 4.1 assists per contest.

This season, Walker Kessler is averaging 11.5 points, 1.6 assists and 12.1 rebounds per game.

Isaiah Collier has also added seven points, six assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Keyonte George averages 2.7 made threes per game.

The Jazz’s defensive efforts get a lift from Collier (0.8 steals per game) and Kessler (2.3 blocks per game).

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 3/3 Hawks – Home – 3/5 Thunder – Home – 3/7 Mavericks – Away – 3/9 Pelicans – Away – 3/10 Suns – Home – 3/12 Jazz – Home – 3/14 Cavaliers – Home – 3/15 Heat – Home – 3/17 Kings – Away – 3/19 Trail Blazers – Away – 3/21 Clippers – Away –

Jazz Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 3/3 Pistons – Home – 3/5 Wizards – Away – 3/7 Raptors – Away – 3/9 76ers – Away – 3/10 Celtics – Away – 3/12 Grizzlies – Away – 3/14 Raptors – Home – 3/16 Timberwolves – Away – 3/17 Bulls – Home – 3/19 Wizards – Home – 3/21 Celtics – Home –

