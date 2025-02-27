Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27

Published 4:32 am Thursday, February 27, 2025

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game - February 27

The Nashville Predators, including Filip Forsberg, meet the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. If you’re thinking about a wager on Forsberg against the Jets, we have plenty of information to help you below.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)

Bet on Filip Forsberg props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • Forsberg’s plus-minus is -13, in 18:44 per game on the ice.
  • He has accumulated at least one point in 33 games, and has 53 points in all.
  • He has seven goals on the power play, and also 11 assists.
  • He has a 10.2% shooting percentage, attempting 3.6 shots per game.
  • In 21 of the 48 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • He has registered a point in 33 games this season, with 16 multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Bet on Forsberg props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Jets Defensive Insights

  • The Jets have allowed 139 total goals (only 2.4 per game), ranking first in league play for the fewest goals against.
  • Its +72 goal differential is No. 1 in the league.
  • The Jets have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Forsberg vs. Jets

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg
57 Games 3
53 Points 2
21 Goals 1
32 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game - February 27

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game - February 27

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game - February 27

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27

Will Ryan O'Reilly Score a Goal Against the Panthers on February 25?

Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Panthers on February 25?

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow