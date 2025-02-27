Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27
Published 4:32 am Thursday, February 27, 2025
The Nashville Predators, including Filip Forsberg, meet the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. If you’re thinking about a wager on Forsberg against the Jets, we have plenty of information to help you below.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)
Bet on Filip Forsberg props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, February 27, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- Forsberg’s plus-minus is -13, in 18:44 per game on the ice.
- He has accumulated at least one point in 33 games, and has 53 points in all.
- He has seven goals on the power play, and also 11 assists.
- He has a 10.2% shooting percentage, attempting 3.6 shots per game.
- In 21 of the 48 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- He has registered a point in 33 games this season, with 16 multiple-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Forsberg props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Jets Defensive Insights
- The Jets have allowed 139 total goals (only 2.4 per game), ranking first in league play for the fewest goals against.
- Its +72 goal differential is No. 1 in the league.
- The Jets have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Forsberg vs. Jets
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Winnipeg
|57
|Games
|3
|53
|Points
|2
|21
|Goals
|1
|32
|Assists
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: