Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – February 27 Published 4:32 am Thursday, February 27, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Filip Forsberg, meet the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. If you’re thinking about a wager on Forsberg against the Jets, we have plenty of information to help you below.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday, February 27, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

Forsberg’s plus-minus is -13, in 18:44 per game on the ice.

He has accumulated at least one point in 33 games, and has 53 points in all.

He has seven goals on the power play, and also 11 assists.

He has a 10.2% shooting percentage, attempting 3.6 shots per game.

In 21 of the 48 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

He has registered a point in 33 games this season, with 16 multiple-point games.

Jets Defensive Insights

The Jets have allowed 139 total goals (only 2.4 per game), ranking first in league play for the fewest goals against.

Its +72 goal differential is No. 1 in the league.

The Jets have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Jets

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 57 Games 3 53 Points 2 21 Goals 1 32 Assists 1

