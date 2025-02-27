February 27 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 3:21 am Thursday, February 27, 2025

The St. Louis Blues and the Washington Capitals hit the ice for one of many exciting matchups on the NHL slate on Thursday.

You can find info on how to watch Thursday’s NHL action right here.

How to Watch February 27 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream New York Islanders @ Boston Bruins 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Calgary Flames @ Tampa Bay Lightning 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Columbus Blue Jackets @ Detroit Red Wings 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Edmonton Oilers @ Florida Panthers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Buffalo Sabres @ Carolina Hurricanes 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ San Jose Sharks @ Montreal Canadiens 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ St. Louis Blues @ Washington Capitals 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Philadelphia Flyers @ Pittsburgh Penguins 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Winnipeg Jets @ Nashville Predators 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Minnesota Wild @ Utah Hockey Club 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vancouver Canucks @ Anaheim Ducks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Chicago Blackhawks @ Vegas Golden Knights 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

