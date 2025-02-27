College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, February 27
Published 12:47 am Thursday, February 27, 2025
The AAC hoops schedule on Thursday is not one to miss. The matchups include the North Texas Mean Green squaring off against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena, and there are predictions against the spread available right here.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
AAC Picks ATS Today
Email newsletter signup
Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Pick: North Texas -1.5 vs. Florida Atlantic
- Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at Florida Atlantic Owls
- Projected Favorite & Spread: North Texas by 1.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: North Texas -1.5
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 27
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Pick: UAB +1.5 vs. Wichita State
- Matchup: UAB Blazers at Wichita State Shockers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Wichita State by 0.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Wichita State -1.5
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 27
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.