College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, February 27 Published 12:47 am Thursday, February 27, 2025

The AAC hoops schedule on Thursday is not one to miss. The matchups include the North Texas Mean Green squaring off against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena, and there are predictions against the spread available right here.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: North Texas -1.5 vs. Florida Atlantic

Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at Florida Atlantic Owls

North Texas Mean Green at Florida Atlantic Owls Projected Favorite & Spread: North Texas by 1.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)

North Texas by 1.7 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: North Texas -1.5

North Texas -1.5 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 27

February 27 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: UAB +1.5 vs. Wichita State

Matchup: UAB Blazers at Wichita State Shockers

UAB Blazers at Wichita State Shockers Projected Favorite & Spread: Wichita State by 0.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Wichita State by 0.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Wichita State -1.5

Wichita State -1.5 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 27

February 27 TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

