Buy Tickets for Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators on February 27

Published 4:51 am Thursday, February 27, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Winnipeg Jets’ Gabriel Vilardi and the Nashville Predators’ Roman Josi are two of the top players to watch when these squads face off on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.

Jets vs. Predators Game Information

Players to Watch

Jets Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Kyle Connor 59 31 42 73
Mark Scheifele 59 33 33 66
Gabriel Vilardi 59 26 28 54
Nikolaj Ehlers 50 18 33 51
Joshua Morrissey 58 8 39 47
Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Filip Forsberg 57 21 32 53
Jonathan Marchessault 57 18 28 46
Roman Josi 53 9 29 38
Ryan O’Reilly 54 14 20 34
Steven Stamkos 57 17 15 32

Jets vs. Predators Stat Comparison

  • The Jets offense’s 211 total goals (3.6 per game) are ranked second in the NHL this year.
  • Winnipeg has conceded the fewest goals in NHL play this season at 139 (only 2.4 per game).
  • The Jets’ 31.68% power-play conversion rate tops the league.
  • The Predators have scored 146 goals this season (2.6 per game) to rank 31st in the NHL.
  • Nashville has given up 189 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 24th.
  • The Predators’ power-play conversion rate (20.37%) ranks 20th in the league.

