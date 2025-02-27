Buy Tickets for Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators on February 27
Published 4:51 am Thursday, February 27, 2025
The Winnipeg Jets’ Gabriel Vilardi and the Nashville Predators’ Roman Josi are two of the top players to watch when these squads face off on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.
Buy tickets for this game at StubHub!
Jets vs. Predators Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Game Day: Thursday, February 27
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Jets (-120)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Email newsletter signup
Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Players to Watch
|Jets Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Kyle Connor
|59
|31
|42
|73
|Mark Scheifele
|59
|33
|33
|66
|Gabriel Vilardi
|59
|26
|28
|54
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|50
|18
|33
|51
|Joshua Morrissey
|58
|8
|39
|47
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|57
|21
|32
|53
|Jonathan Marchessault
|57
|18
|28
|46
|Roman Josi
|53
|9
|29
|38
|Ryan O’Reilly
|54
|14
|20
|34
|Steven Stamkos
|57
|17
|15
|32
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Jets vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Jets offense’s 211 total goals (3.6 per game) are ranked second in the NHL this year.
- Winnipeg has conceded the fewest goals in NHL play this season at 139 (only 2.4 per game).
- The Jets’ 31.68% power-play conversion rate tops the league.
- The Predators have scored 146 goals this season (2.6 per game) to rank 31st in the NHL.
- Nashville has given up 189 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 24th.
- The Predators’ power-play conversion rate (20.37%) ranks 20th in the league.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
id: