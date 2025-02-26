Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Wednesday, February 26 Published 12:28 am Wednesday, February 26, 2025

The Ole Miss Rebels versus the Auburn Tigers is one of nine games on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule that features a ranked team on the court. Looking for ATS picks? You’ve come to the right place.

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 16 Maryland Terrapins vs. No. 8 Michigan State Spartans

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Maryland 76, Michigan State 72

Maryland 76, Michigan State 72 Projected Favorite: Maryland by 3.8 points

Maryland by 3.8 points Pick ATS: Maryland (-3.5)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on the Maryland-Michigan State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Location: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: XFINITY Center

XFINITY Center TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 13 Clemson Tigers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Clemson 79, Notre Dame 66

Clemson 79, Notre Dame 66 Projected Favorite: Clemson by 13.5 points

Clemson by 13.5 points Pick ATS: Notre Dame (+14.5)

Bet on the Clemson-Notre Dame spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Littlejohn Coliseum TV Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Texas A&M 77, Vanderbilt 69

Texas A&M 77, Vanderbilt 69 Projected Favorite: Texas A&M by 7.9 points

Texas A&M by 7.9 points Pick ATS: Texas A&M (-7.5)

Bet on the Texas A&M-Vanderbilt spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Reed Arena

Reed Arena TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 1 Auburn Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Auburn 80, Ole Miss 69

Auburn 80, Ole Miss 69 Projected Favorite: Auburn by 11.1 points

Auburn by 11.1 points Pick ATS: Ole Miss (+12.5)

Bet on the Auburn-Ole Miss spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Neville Arena TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 18 Memphis Tigers vs. Rice Owls

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Memphis 82, Rice 65

Memphis 82, Rice 65 Projected Favorite: Memphis by 16.6 points

Memphis by 16.6 points Pick ATS: Memphis (-13.5)

Bet on the Memphis-Rice spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kentucky 81, Oklahoma 76

Kentucky 81, Oklahoma 76 Projected Favorite: Kentucky by 4.8 points

Kentucky by 4.8 points Pick ATS: Kentucky (-3.5)

Bet on the Oklahoma-Kentucky spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Lloyd Noble Center

Lloyd Noble Center TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Butler Bulldogs vs. No. 7 St. John’s Red Storm

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: St. John’s 76, Butler 70

St. John’s 76, Butler 70 Projected Favorite: St. John’s by 6.4 points

St. John’s by 6.4 points Pick ATS: Butler (+7.5)

Bet on the Butler-St. John’s spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Hinkle Fieldhouse TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 22 Arizona Wildcats vs. Utah Utes

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Arizona 80, Utah 69

Arizona 80, Utah 69 Projected Favorite: Arizona by 11.8 points

Arizona by 11.8 points Pick ATS: Utah (+15.5)

Bet on the Arizona-Utah spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

McKale Center TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. No. 25 BYU Cougars

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: BYU 75, Arizona State 73

BYU 75, Arizona State 73 Projected Favorite: BYU by 2.1 points

BYU by 2.1 points Pick ATS: Arizona State (+4.5)

Bet on the Arizona State-BYU spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Desert Financial Arena

Desert Financial Arena TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: